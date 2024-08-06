Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta hopeful to complete demerger process by year end, says CFO

The proposed demerger will create independent companies housing aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals businesses

Vedanta

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diversified natural resources company Vedanta Ltd has filed the demerger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after receiving a nod from lenders and is hopeful of completing the process by the end of this fiscal, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
The proposed demerger will create independent companies housing aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals businesses. The existing zinc and new incubated businesses will remain under Vedanta Ltd.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking with PTI, Vedanta's CFO Ajay Goel said, "There is a very significant development ( on demerger). We have secured all approvals be it secured lenders, BSE, NSE, and SEBI. We have filed the scheme on Monday with NCLT and filing the demerger scheme with NCLT practically is the last step."

Now the proposed demerger, he said, will be a reality "very soon".
"Our last commitment of demerger getting closed is by the end of this fiscal and we are very much on track," he explained.
A few days back Vedanta Ltd had said it received approval from 75 per cent of secured creditors for the proposed demerger of its businesses. The demerger will help in simplifying the company's corporate structure by creating independent businesses.
Moreover, it will also offer global investors direct investment opportunities in pure-play companies linked to the country's impressive growth.

More From This Section

Tata Motors looking to redo the Ace story with an even smaller truck

Novo Nordisk plans to introduce drug for sickle cell disease in 3-5 years

Religare Enterprises sends Burmans' open offer plea to Sebi, RBI

Quick-commerce cos unperturbed after Flipkart's entry into 10-min delivery

JioFinance app debuts in Paris by offering seamless digital payments

The company's "existing businesses will be structured in the six independent companies after the demerger: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals and Vedanta Ltd," it had said.
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported a 36.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to improved margins and robust cost reduction across all operations.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated income of the company in the April-June period rose to Rs 36,698 crore over Rs 34,279 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is a diversified global natural resources company with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The company has invested over 35 billion dollars in India and is making rapid expansion efforts through 50 strategic growth projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Vedanta gets clearance from BSE, NSE for proposed demerger into six firms

HZL market cap up nearly 477 times to Rs 2.8 trn, says Chairperson Hebbar

Vedanta Nico inks pact for supplying nickel to US-based AEsir Technologies

Vedanta shares gain 3.8% on S&P Global Ratings upgrade of UK parent

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta steel Vedanta oil and gas projects Vedanta Anil Agarwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon