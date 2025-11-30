Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

For Assessment Year 2019-20, the authorities demanded a tax of ₹128.39 crore along with a penalty of ₹19.25 crore

For 2022-23, the show-cause notice has demanded a tax of ₹59.32 crore, along with a penalty of the same amount.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has received two show cause notices totalling Rs 266.3 crore from the Sales Tax Office.

The notices are "issued under section 74 of the Central GST/Tamil Nadu GST Act 2017 for AY 2019-20 and AY 2022-23, the concerned Sales Tax Officer, Lalgudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu," according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

For Assessment Year 2019-20, the authorities demanded a tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore.

For 2022-23, the show-cause notice has demanded a tax of Rs 59.32 crore, along with a penalty of the same amount.

 

This pertains to some differences observed in taxable turnover and amount of ITC (input tax credit) for the assessment years 2019-20 and 2022-23, it said.

"The Orders were received on November 28, 2025," the company said, adding "there will be no financial impact on DCBL" from these show-cause notices.

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturer in India, with an installed capacity of 49.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

