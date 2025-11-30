Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Mahindra plans to deploy 1,000 ultra-fast highway chargers by 2027 across 250 major corridors, complementing its growing INGLO-based electric SUV lineup and rising EV production capacity

Mahindra

Mahindra now has four electric SUVs — XUV400, XEV 9e, BE 6 and XEV 9S. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra is expanding beyond vehicle manufacturing to build an integrated electric mobility ecosystem, announcing that it will set up 1,000 ultra-fast highway charging points by 2027. All chargers will be 180 kW or higher, creating a high-power EV corridor aimed at making long-distance electric travel seamless.
 
Two stations, each equipped with four fast chargers, are already operational. The remaining chargers will be deployed across 250 high-traffic corridors that account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s long-distance road movement. The network will be brand-agnostic, open to all EV users, and integrated with Google Maps, aggregator platforms and Mahindra’s own app for unified search and payments.
 
 
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division and Executive Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile, said the charging rollout is central to its long-term EV strategy. “We believe the future of electric mobility depends on making long-distance travel as effortless as city driving… we are ensuring customers can confidently choose electric for every journey,” he said.
 
How does this align with Mahindra’s EV portfolio expansion? 
The expansion accompanies the launch of the seven-seater XEV 9S, built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform. Bookings and deliveries begin in January.

Mahindra now has four electric SUVs — XUV400, XEV 9e, BE 6 and XEV 9S — three of which (XEV 9e, BE 6 and XEV 9S) are based on INGLO. The company has already sold over 30,000 BE 6 and XEV 9-series EVs in the past seven months, generating around ₹8,000 crore in revenue.
 
It expects EVs to account for 25 per cent of total volumes by FY28, fuelled by rising production capacity and model additions.
 
How fast is Mahindra’s EV business growing? 
Mahindra’s EV sales surged sharply on a low base — up 181 per cent in March, 523 per cent in June, 942 per cent in August and 583 per cent in September. October marked its best month yet, with sales rising over threefold to 3,911 units.
 
“We are moving to an operating production capacity of 8,000 EVs per month by fiscal-end, of which we aim to sell 7,000 units monthly,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors. Mahindra’s born-electric vehicles are manufactured at its Chakan plant.
 
Is Mahindra planning for circularity and battery end-of-life management? 
Yes. The company is also developing a roadmap for battery recycling and end-of-life solutions, drawing from internal teams and lessons from its electric three-wheeler business.
   

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Mahindra

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

