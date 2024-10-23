Business Standard
SBI raises Rs 5,000 crore through Additional Tier-I bonds at 7.98%

The issuance was tightly priced, said market participants

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), raised Rs 5,000 crore on Wednesday through the issuance of Additional Tier-I (AT-I) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.98 per cent to strengthen its capital base.
 
This marks the bank’s first such issuance in the current financial year. Market participants noted that the bonds were fairly priced, considering the large size of the issuance. The last AT-I issuance in January, for Rs 5,000 crore, was priced at 8.34 per cent.
 
The coupon rate for the bonds was expected to be between 7.98 per cent and 8 per cent, according to market sources. With yields on government bonds easing by over 30 basis points since April, the cost of raising funds for banks has decreased.
 
 
The AT-I bond issue had a base size of Rs 2,000 crore, with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 3,000 crore. The bonds have a call option exercisable after 10 years and have been rated 'AA+' by Crisil Ratings.
 
These bonds comply with Basel-III norms, which are designed to enhance banks' ability to absorb financial shocks. Specifically, Additional Tier-I bonds are perpetual and include provisions that could affect interest payments if certain capital and earnings thresholds are breached. In a worst-case scenario, these bonds may be converted into equity, reflecting the higher risk associated with them.
 
The allotment date for this bond issue is Thursday, with SBI Capital Markets Ltd serving as the arranger.
 
As of June 30, 2024, SBI's capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.86 per cent, down by 70 basis points from a year ago. The common equity tier-1 (CET1) ratio was at 10.25 per cent.

Additionally, SBI has already raised Rs 15,000 crore through Basel-III compliant Tier-II bonds in FY25 to support its deposit base, which has not kept pace with its credit growth.
 
Separately, state-owned Indian Bank is preparing to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds, with the issuance planned for Thursday. The bank aims to raise Rs 2,000 crore, with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 3,000 crore. The bonds have been rated 'AAA' by Care and Crisil.
 
In September, Indian Bank raised Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year bonds at an interest rate of 7.24 per cent.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

