Delhi HC asks Ramdev to take down videos over 'sharbat jihad' remark

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down on Patanjali founder and yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his 'sharbat jihad' comments allegedly aimed at Hamdard’s drink Rooh Afza, calling the remark "indefensible" and something that "shocks the conscience of the court."
“It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible,” Justice Amit Bansal said while hearing Hamdard's plea against Ramdev, seeking removal of the yoga guru’s videos addressing Hamdard from social media.
Baba Ramdev then gave an undertaking to the court that he will take down videos and social media posts featuring comments about Rooh Afza.
Earlier this month, Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's rose sharbat, claimed that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza is used to build madarsas and mosques. In the video, Ramdev, while introducing Patanjali’s rose sharbat, said, “A certain company makes sharbat… but their proceedings go to make mosques. Our proceedings will go to make gurukuls.”
He also said, just like "love jihad", this is "sharbat jihad". Later, he defended his remark, saying that he did not name any brand or community.
Also Read
Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Limited, told the Delhi High Court that the videos in question, which featured controversial terms such as "sharbat jihad", would be taken down immediately.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, told the court that it was a shocking case that goes beyond the disparagement of Rooh Afza and is a case of "communal divide". He said that Ramdev’s remark is similar to a hate speech as he had attacked Hamdard on the basis of religion. Rohatgi further said that Ramdev has a well-known brand that can sell its products without disparaging any other products.
Rohatgi also referred to the Supreme Court proceedings wherein suo motu contempt was initiated against co-founders of Patanjali Ayurved — Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna — who were told to issue an apology for publishing misleading advertisements against allopathic medicines. Meanwhile, Nayar told the court that his clients, Patanjali and Ramdev, were not against any religion, but the court did not entertain this argument.
The court then asked Ramdev to place on record an affidavit undertaking that he shall not issue any statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future against Hamdard, and granted five days’ time to Ramdev to file the affidavit. The matter will now be heard on May 1.
Rooh Afza, which dominates the sharbat space in India and is especially seen across mom-and-pop stores on prominent display during the summer season as a ready-to-drink product either with milk or water, is even sold in large vessels on roadside carts. It has had its roots in India for over a century.
The drink had a humble beginning in 1907, created by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed to help people stay cool in the summers. The brand was started by Hamdard in a Unani (a traditional healing system) clinic in the bylanes of Old Delhi.
According to media reports, Rooh Afza has a turnover of over Rs 500 crore and falls under Hamdard Foods India — the food division of the larger entity Hamdard Laboratories. It also offers other over-the-counter products like Hamdard Safi and Hamdard Sualin, among others.
After the founder passed away, Majeed’s wife took over the company in 1922, which was first run by her elder son Hakeem Abdul Hameed, who later also introduced his younger brother, Hakim Mohammed Said, to the business. In 1948, Said moved to Pakistan and then formed Hamdard Pakistan in Karachi.
(With inputs from Sharleen D’Souza)