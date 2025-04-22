Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defamation case: HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in Sep

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday posted on September 19 former Union minister M J Akbar's appeal challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case over her accusations of sexual harassment against him.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna deferred the hearing after Ramani's counsel sought an adjournment due to the unavailability of the senior lawyer arguing the case.

"List it for argument on September 19," the court said.

Akbar's counsel, on the other hand, sought the "shortest possible date" but the court refused and said it was only a criminal defamation matter.

Akbar challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani on grounds that a woman had the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

 

The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court verdict.

Akbar's appeal argued the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjectures and as though it was a case of sexual harassment.

The trial court, it added, failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.

The trial court has erred in considering the instant case as a complaint for sexual harassment when it was in fact a complaint for defamation... the trial court ought to have considered the evidence presented by the respondent (Ramani) herein from the perspective of a defamation case as the respondent has presented no admissible corroboratory evidence, other than her own testimony, the plea said.

The former minister also claimed the trial court gravely erred in observing that he did not have a stellar reputation and ignored the well-established principles of criminal jurisprudence.

The trial court dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and acquitted Ramani saying no charges were proved against her.

The trial court said it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

Ramani levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar subsequently filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him over the accusations dating decades ago.

He resigned as the minister of state for external affairs on October 17, 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

