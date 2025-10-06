Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HC ends Maggi trademark case as utensil maker agrees to drop 'Maggisun'

HC ends Maggi trademark case as utensil maker agrees to drop 'Maggisun'

The Delhi High Court closes Nestle's trademark suit against Shankeshwar Utensils as company agrees to stop using 'Maggisun' and cancel the trademark

Maggi Noodles

Nestle, through its official corporate name Societe Des Produits Nestle SA, filed the suit in 2018.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has closed a trademark infringement case filed by Nestle S.A., the parent company behind “Maggi”, after it reached a settlement with Shankeshwar Utensils & Appliances Private Limited, which was manufacturing utensils under the mark “Maggisun", Live Law reported.
 
Justice Tejas Karia approved the settlement, noting that the defendant has agreed not to manufacture or sell pressure cookers or any other products under the trademark “Maggisun” or any mark similar to Nestle’s “Maggi".

The case

 
Nestle, through its official corporate name Societe Des Produits Nestle SA, filed the suit in 2018. The company, which acquired the Maggi brand in 1947, argued that the defendant’s use of the mark “Maggisun” infringed on its trademark rights.
 
 
Under the settlement, Shankeshwar Utensils acknowledged Nestle as the owner of the MAGGI trademark and accepted the validity of all its trademark registrations.   

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 1: Nestle Ind, Lupin, ICICI Bk, Rate-sensitives

markets

ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

Nestle, Nestle headquarter

Nightmare at Nestle: World's biggest food company faces a reckoning

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

Nestle

Trouble brews at Nestle: CEO's ouster raises questions on what's next

 
  The defendant also agreed not to advertise Maggisun, Maggi or any similar trademark on any media, including print, electronic, social media or ecommerce platforms. Shankeshwar Utensils also committed to destroying all existing products bearing the mark Maggisun or any similar mark and to cancel its trademark registration for “Maggisun", the news report said.
 
Nestle's counsel confirmed that remaining claims in the suit would not be pursued if the court accepted the settlement.
 
“The suit is decreed in terms of the settlement arrived at between the parties as recorded above. Let the decree sheet be drawn up accordingly. The parties are directed to be bound by the terms of the settlement," the court said.

Maggi’s strong market presence in India

 
India has become the largest market for Nestle’s Maggi noodles, with six billion servings sold in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company also referred to India as one of its fastest-growing markets globally, reporting a high double-digit growth rate.
 
Nestle India highlighted strong growth in its prepared dishes and cooking aids segment, attributing it to a balanced product mix, pricing and volume growth of Maggi noodles and Maggi Masala-ae-Magic.   

Maggi’s controversial past in India

 
Maggi noodles have faced repeated debates over potential health risks in India. In June 2015, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned Maggi for five months after tests found lead levels exceeding permissible limits. The noodles were reported to contain 17.2 parts per million (ppm) of lead, far above the authorised limit of 2.5 ppm.
 
The ban wiped out Maggi’s 80 per cent share of the Indian noodles market almost overnight. Even after nearly a decade, Maggi continues to face strong competition from new players.
 
Over the past eight years, Nestle India has launched over 140 products and has plans to invest ₹7,500 crore between 2020 and 2025 to strengthen its operations in the country.

More From This Section

Spicejet

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop Diwali flights from Ayodhya to 4 cities

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra logs 16.8% credit growth at ₹2.54 trillion in Q2

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Centre weighs settlement to resolve Vodafone dues row, strengthen UK ties

ONGC

ONGC to invest ₹8,110 cr to develop onshore wells in Andhra, gets EAC nod

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fallpremium

Topics : Nestle India Nestle Maggi maggi ban Trademark Delhi High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon