Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Rainfall caused decline in September coal output at CIL: G Kishan Reddy

Rainfall caused decline in September coal output at CIL: G Kishan Reddy

CIL accounts for over 80% of the country's coal production

Coal India

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and a dispatch target of 900 MT for 2025-26.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that rainfall disrupted mining activity in September, and it led to a decline in production by public sector coal producer CIL.

However, the minister made it clear that there was no shortage of coal in the country.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ICC's Annual Plenary Session, the minister said that in September Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production declined because of rains.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

According to industry experts, heavy rains and waterlogging during monsoon create operational difficulties in coal mining, resulting in drop in coal production.

 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

steelmakers, steel

Tata Steel vs JSW Steel vs NMDC: Which metal stock is JP Morgan bullish on?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 7: LTIMindtree, Bank of India, HCL Tech, OIL

Coal India, coal industry, women empowerment

Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECLpremium

coal mines

Govt to launch ₹8,500 cr scheme, coal block policy for gasification

The coal behemoth reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The company's output was 50.94 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

The output has lowered even as the government aims to increase production to bring down the import of dry fuel.

Speaking at the event, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said that steel, coal and mines are interdependent sectors, playing a pivotal role in enabling various critical industries and building a self-reliant, future-ready economy that is essential for a developed India by 2047.

Coal production by CIL during the April-September period also dropped to 329.14 MT, compared to 341.35 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and a dispatch target of 900 MT for 2025-26.

This ambitious production goal aims to meet rising power demand and reduce reliance on imported coal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HSBC

HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

Signature Global

Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market

Tata steel

Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Tata Sons

Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve riftpremium

Topics : Company News Coal India Coal production Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon