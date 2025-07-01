Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CleanMax, Toyota Tsusho India join hands to develop 300 MW green capacity

CleanMax, Toyota Tsusho India join hands to develop 300 MW green capacity

The new partnership aims to leverage synergies between both companies to develop and operate renewable energy projects for Japanese corporates in India, CleanMax said in a statement

Future of Clean Energy

The companies aim to set up the capacity by 2028. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider CleanMax and Toyota Tsusho India have joined hands to develop 300 megawatt capacity of renewable energy projects in India.

The new partnership aims to leverage synergies between both companies to develop and operate renewable energy projects for Japanese corporates in India, CleanMax said in a statement.

The companies aim to set up the capacity by 2028.

The partnership will provide comprehensive green energy solutions tailored to each company's needs, including rooftop solar projects, stand-alone ground-mount solar or wind projects, wind-solar hybrid projects and carbon credits.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder & Managing Director, CleanMax, said, "The partnership...solidifies CleanMax's strategy around global collaborations focused on helping corporations reduce their carbon footprint, while enabling the company to achieve its growth targets in a more capital-efficient manner."  Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited (CleanMax), a Brookfield-backed company, is one of the leading Indian renewable energy companies in the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector, with 2.2 GW of operating, owned and managed capacity of operating renewable assets spread across India, Middle East, and South-East Asia as of March 31, 2025.

 

Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited, part of the Toyota Tsusho Group, operates in seven business segments i.e. metals, circular economy, supply chain, mobility, green infrastructure, digital solutions and lifestyle services.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

