Delhivery partners SUGAR Cosmetics for pan-India B2B logistic operations

The logistics company has been a long-standing partner for the brand's D2C express parcel shipping, Delhivery said in an exchange filing

Delhivery (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Logistics company Delhivery on Thursday announced a partnership with SUGAR Cosmetics, a home-grown beauty brand to spearhead its pan-India B2B logistic operations.
The logistics company has been a long-standing partner for the brand's D2C express parcel shipping, Delhivery said in an exchange filing.
Further, Delhivery said in the statement that its extensive networks, technology-driven solutions, and express Part Truck Load (PTL) services will ensure faster delivery of B2B consignments, allowing SUGAR Cosmetics to better serve their retail partners.
Commenting on the partnership, SUGAR Cosmetics supply chain Vice President Amartya Guha said SUGAR Cosmetics is on a high growth trajectory and needs a logistics partner that comprehends the demands of the digital native generation.
 
Varun Bakshi, Head of Delhivery's Express Part Truckload business, said that brands like SUGAR Cosmetics, which have an omnichannel strategy, heavily benefit from their express PTL service for quick stock replenishment.
Launched in 2015, SUGAR Cosmetics was founded by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee and has scaled rapidly to become India's third-largest colour cosmetics brand.

Delhivery B2B startups logistics

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

