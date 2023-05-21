Deloitte India announces opening of three offices in Pune, Chennai, Kolkata

The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, Deloitte India said on Sunday while announcing the opening up of three new offices in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

"In the coming year, over 10,000 skilled professionals specialising in various areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, human capital, assurance, tax, valuations, and mergers and acquisitions will operate from these locations," it said.

Deloitte India said that there are increasing opportunities in business services exports from the country.

On this backdrop, the consulting firm has announced the opening of three new delivery offices to serve companies globally.

This move is in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals across Deloitte's advisory businesses, it said in a statement.

It added that the organisation plans to continue to invest in people with a focus on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities.

Also Read Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book India telecom industry to grow by $12.5 bn every 3 yrs: Deloitte-CII report Climate change one of key concerns for CXOs: Deloitte sustainability survey Average increments to drop to 9.1% in 2023 across sectors: Deloitte Report Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares: SC panel Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated e-bikes: CEO SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

"Deloitte recognises the exceptional talent available in India and the increasing opportunities in business services exports. The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, highlighting the specialised and nuanced skill sets available," the firm said.

It added that the opening of these offices will allow the organisation to tap into the specialised talent pool and drive the next phase of growth.

Deloitte is providing cutting-edge services to its clients across various sectors around the globe, and the addition of the new offices will further enhance its service capabilities.

Earlier Deloitte had stated that it has over 100,000 professionals working in India.

The country's services exports have touched an all-time high of USD 325.44 million in 2022-23.