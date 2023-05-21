close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Deloitte India announces opening of three offices in Pune, Chennai, Kolkata

The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, Deloitte India said while announcing the opening up of three new offices in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Deloitte

Deloitte

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, Deloitte India said on Sunday while announcing the opening up of three new offices in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

"In the coming year, over 10,000 skilled professionals specialising in various areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, human capital, assurance, tax, valuations, and mergers and acquisitions will operate from these locations," it said.

Deloitte India said that there are increasing opportunities in business services exports from the country.

On this backdrop, the consulting firm has announced the opening of three new delivery offices to serve companies globally.

This move is in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals across Deloitte's advisory businesses, it said in a statement.

It added that the organisation plans to continue to invest in people with a focus on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities.

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

India telecom industry to grow by $12.5 bn every 3 yrs: Deloitte-CII report

Climate change one of key concerns for CXOs: Deloitte sustainability survey

Average increments to drop to 9.1% in 2023 across sectors: Deloitte Report

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares: SC panel

Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated e-bikes: CEO

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

"Deloitte recognises the exceptional talent available in India and the increasing opportunities in business services exports. The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, highlighting the specialised and nuanced skill sets available," the firm said.

It added that the opening of these offices will allow the organisation to tap into the specialised talent pool and drive the next phase of growth.

Deloitte is providing cutting-edge services to its clients across various sectors around the globe, and the addition of the new offices will further enhance its service capabilities.

Earlier Deloitte had stated that it has over 100,000 professionals working in India.

The country's services exports have touched an all-time high of USD 325.44 million in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Deloitte Pune Chennai

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Twitter
2 min read
Premium

Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel
4 min read

Infogain to hire over 1,000 people; eyes acquisition to deepen capabilities

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
4 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
1 min read

Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated e-bikes: CEO

Royal Enfield
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
1 min read

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Walmart
4 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read
Premium

Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon