close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated e-bikes: CEO

Royal Enfield is developing 'uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles' and has already started investing towards product development

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Royal Enfield is developing 'uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles' and has already started investing towards product development and creating a supplier ecosystem around its Chennai-based plant, according to CEO B Govindarajan.

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, has announced a capex of Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal with a focus on various aspects, including EV manufacturing and product development.

Part of the capex would also go into the rolling out of new products from the company's existing internal combustion engine portfolio.

"On the EV journey, we have been making steady progress. I can say Royal Enfield's EV journey is in the top gear now. Our intention is to create uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles with strong Royal Enfield DNA," Govindarajan said in an analyst call.

The company has commissioned a very capable team and has started committing very deep investments in terms of product development, product strategy and in the product testing and development area, he added.

"Currently, we have laid a robust long-term product and technology roadmap on the EV and towards developing the supplier ecosystem is what is the focus as of now," Govindarajan noted.

Also Read

Royal Enfield sales fall 7% to 68,400 units in Dec, domestic sales down 8%

Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

India's tourism will become stronger with G20 presidency: Thomas Cook CMD

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

All that's problematic about Hindenburg report and the allegations in it

There are a lot of prototypes and testings, which are currently going on, he stated.

"We are very committed. It's in full blast now," Govindarajan said.

Further, he noted that the company has made a strategic investment in Stark Future and now both the teams are working well.

"They are collaborating very well to learn from each other and looking at what is the co-creation and the development, which we will do and how do we leverage each other's strengths," Govindarajan said.

In December last year, Eicher Motors announced to acquire a 10.35 per cent equity stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for 50 million euros.

On capex plan, Eicher Motors CEO Siddhartha Lal said the board has approved a cash outlay of Rs 1,000 crore towards capital expenditure for the Royal Enfield business in FY23-24.

The company will make investments towards EV manufacturing, EV product development, and of course, product development for our internal combustion engine portfolio, he noted.

When asked about network expansion in the domestic market, Govindarajan said the company currently has about 2,100 retail outlets across India, a mix of studio stores and dealership outlets.

"...the focus of the team is actually to look at how to proliferate then consolidate. That's how we should actually look at any of these strategies. We should not blindly proliferate because we are very conscious of the dealer profitability and we give utmost importance to every outlet's profitability for the dealers," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Royal Enfield luxury bikes Electric Vehicles

First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

India's tourism will become stronger with G20 presidency: Thomas Cook CMD

Thomas Cook India chairman Madhavan Menon
4 min read

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Walmart
4 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

All that's problematic about Hindenburg report and the allegations in it

Adani, Adani Hindenburg
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sameer Jain gets print, Vineet broadcast, digital as Times Grp splits: Rpt

Times Group, Times of India
2 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

Delhivery to make a strategic investment in retail tech firm Vinculum

Delhivery
4 min read

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Walmart
4 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon