close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

The report also revealed that while 2BHKs continued to be the most preferred rental properties, the demand for 3BHKs grew by almost 6% QoQ, indicating an increasing preference for spacious homes

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Out of the 13 cities tracked, all except Noida observed a decline in supply of rental housing.
In a report on rental housing, Magicbricks, an online real estate platform has highlighted a 4.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 15.3 % year on year (YoY) surge in average residential rents across the country. The report titled “Rental Housing Index” further observed that after a decline over the past two quarters, the rental demand increased 7.3% QoQ and 3.3% YoY, while the supply reduced by 5.7% QoQ and 17.8% YoY.

According to the report, IT hubs Chennai (14.3%), Bengaluru (12.2%), and Hyderabad (10.8%) recorded the highest growth in rental demand. Furthermore, out of the 13 cities tracked, all except Noida observed a decline in supply of rental housing.
The report also revealed that while 2BHKs continued to be the most preferred rental properties, the demand for 3BHKs grew by almost 6% QoQ, indicating an increasing preference for spacious homes. 

"The Indian rental housing market is demonstrating a buoyant revival and the macroeconomic trends affirm that this is expected to persist through the coming quarters," said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks. "It is noteworthy that major southern cities have exhibited resilience as they continue to attract talent from across the country. Gurugram and Pune are other notable cities with promising rent-trends as they continue to attract a migratory talent pool. Overall, these market dynamics suggest a swift progression towards "business as usual scenario" for the real estate industry and sustained growth trajectory of the Indian rental housing market."


City Demand Supply Rent
Ahmedabad 5.90% -3.60% -0.80%
Bengaluru 12.20% -5.80% 3.90%
Chennai 14.30% -9.30% 1.30%
Delhi -1.80% -4.70% 0.70%
Greater Noida -10.30% -0.70% 2.70%
Gurugram 8.90% -12.00% 8.20%
Hyderabad 10.80% -0.60% 4.90%
Kolkata -0.90% -0.10% 2.00%
Mumbai 5.10% -2.90% 4.20%
Navi Mumbai 5.50% -18.80% 1.40%
Noida -0.70% 4.20% 5.10%
Pune 7.80% -7.70% 2.90%
Thane 5.20% -13.10% -0.50%


chart

Also Read

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

45% of property seekers in NCR want to buy 3BHK homes: CII-Anarock report

Walton Street invests Rs 165 cr in Sowparnika Homes' Bengaluru projects

Rents in gated communities in Bengaluru increase by 40%, says report

Oyo to open 50 properties in Ayodhya, places big bets on religious cities

Health insurance start-up Plum launches AI-powered tool PolicyGPT

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

Open to negotiate after auction, lenders tell Reliance Cap bidders

Vodafone Idea reappoints Kumar Mangalam Birla non-executive director


Topics : Real Estate Residential units

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Kumar Mangalam Birla
2 min read

Apollo pitches investors on deal to ease industrywide fundraising slump

Apollo
4 min read

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins
1 min read

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks
2 min read

Oyo to open 50 properties in Ayodhya, places big bets on religious cities

OYO, OYO rooms
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Apple to nearly triple investment, exports in India in coming years

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

Zee
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon