Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

In a report on rental housing, Magicbricks, an online real estate platform has highlighted a 4.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 15.3 % year on year (YoY) surge in average residential rents across the country. The report titled “Rental Housing Index” further observed that after a decline over the past two quarters, the rental demand increased 7.3% QoQ and 3.3% YoY, while the supply reduced by 5.7% QoQ and 17.8% YoY.

Out of the 13 cities tracked, all except Noida observed a decline in supply of rental housing.