Denmark's NKT strengthens power cable project competencies in India

Globally, NKT has grown its order backlog of high-voltage projects to €11.3 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2024

NKT is expanding its presence in India and has inaugurated a new office in Chennai. Image: X@NKT_Cables

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Denmark-headquartered power cable manufacturer and installation company NKT is expanding its presence in India and has inaugurated a new office in Chennai.

Globally, NKT has grown its order backlog of high-voltage projects to €11.3 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2024 and is currently investing more than €1 billion in its high-voltage business based in Europe to meet the growing demand for power cables.

Since 2019, NKT has strengthened its activities across India to leverage the local talent pool, bring experience and know-how to India, and position itself for business opportunities in offshore wind energy and interconnector projects. The company now has more than 165 skilled employees, primarily engineers, and operates from three offices in Gurugram near Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai.
 

“We are happy to continue growing our presence in India by expanding our talent base and strengthening the contribution from the team across the value chain for key projects and tenders. By building competencies and presence in the region, NKT has the potential to become a key supplier of power cable solutions for future renewable energy projects in India, such as offshore wind and interconnectors,” said Claes Westerlind, president and chief executive officer of NKT.

As a key player in the green transition, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology. NKT designs, manufactures, and installs low-, medium-, and high-voltage power cable solutions that enable sustainable energy transmission. Over the past decade, the company has been awarded more than 50 offshore wind projects, underscoring NKT’s position as a leading provider of power cable solutions for the offshore wind industry.

The new office of the Global Competence Centre in Chennai (G3C) is strategically located in Tamil Nadu, one of the two Indian states with high potential for offshore wind energy. The centre will offer technical services in areas such as tender and project execution for NKT projects globally, preparing for potential opportunities in the near future. NKT’s current commercial activities in India, including power cable accessories, are managed from the Gurugram office.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

