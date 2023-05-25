close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DGCA asks Go First to submit comprehensive revival plan in 30 days

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go First

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday.

The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airline on May 24 to submit within a period of 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations, the source at the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog has asked the airline to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements and funding, among other details, the source added.

The source said the revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings

IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft

DGCA to issue norms to compensate for tickets downgraded involuntarily

Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA airline industry

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DGCA asks Go First to submit comprehensive revival plan in 30 days

Go First
1 min read

Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand

Google passkeys
2 min read

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
1 min read

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Amazon
3 min read

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

tata, tata group
4 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10%, dividend declared Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon