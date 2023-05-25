DGCA asks Go First to submit comprehensive revival plan in 30 days

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday.

The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airline on May 24 to submit within a period of 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations, the source at the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog has asked the airline to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements and funding, among other details, the source added.

The source said the revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action.

Also Read India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft DGCA to issue norms to compensate for tickets downgraded involuntarily Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman