DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on AI after pilot invited friend in cockpit

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing safety sensitive issue related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing "safety sensitive issue" related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA Air India penalty Pilots

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

