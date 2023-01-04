JUST IN
NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI
CCI declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling
Volkswagen group's India sales rise 85% to 101,270 units in 2022
Promoters unwilling to infuse capital in Vi, govt stake unviable: Report
NARCL emerges as the highest bidder for SREI with NPV of Rs 5,555 cr
Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
BK Modi Group plans to invest $1 bn in 5 years in realty, wellness
Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
Ashneer exhibited 'unruly, threatening behaviour' in AGM: BharatPe
Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CCI declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI

CCI penalised Google in October over alleged violations in the Android mobile ecosystem

Topics
Google | NCLAT | CCI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed Google to deposit 10 per cent of the total penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore imposed by India's antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October, as reported by news agency PTI. The penalties were imposed over alleged violations in the Android mobile ecosystem.

CCI had also imposed non-monetary sanctions on Google for allegedly "abusing" its dominant position in several Android markets. It also directed the tech giant to "modify its conduct".

Now, along with 10 per cent of the total amount, Google will have to take a series of measures directed by CCI. For example, pre-installation of Google applications (apps) on Android phones may not be allowed.

On Tuesday, Google said that CCI had copied parts of its ruling from an earlier European Commission ruling passed against the tech company.

"Google was worried about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered were seen as more sweeping than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers," Reuters reported. It said that there were more than 50 instances of "copypasting", in some cases "word-for-word" in the order.

Google also said that Android has created more choices for everyone and such agreements help keep the operating system free. In Europe, 75 per cent of 550 million smartphones run on Android, compared with 97 per cent of 600 million devices in India, Counterpoint Research estimates.

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say that it imposes anti-competitive restrictions.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 12:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU