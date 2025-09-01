Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

The contracts awarded by Skymax Infra Power relate to EPC works and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Dharan Infra EPC on Monday said it has secured new work orders of Rs 1,171.21 in Andhra Pradesh.

The EPC orders have been awarded by Skymax Infra Power, the company said in a statement.

"Dharan Infra EPC either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power," it said.

The contracts awarded by Skymax Infra Power relate to EPC works and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh. Execution timelines are scheduled up to March 31, 2027, the company, which specialises in large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, added.

 

A significant portion of the contract scope -- approximately 80 per cent of the total value -- relates to international procurement of plant and machinery, which will be undertaken through the company's subsidiary entities, Dharan Infra EPC (formerly KBC Global Limited) said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

