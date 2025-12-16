Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake, releases ₹260 crore pledges

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake, releases ₹260 crore pledges

Ola Electric is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal (File photo from Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore, according to company sources.

The pledge release transaction involved a combination of monetising a small part of the promoter holding as well as other personal incomes. It will completely release 3.93 per cent of previously pledged shares, making the founder-promoter debt-free.

Sources said the promoter-group holding will be over 34 per cent after the limited stake monetisation, among the largest in the listed new-age listed cohorts.

Ola Electric is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows.

 

The monetisation does not result in any dilution of promoter control and reflects the founder's long-term commitment to Ola Electric's strategy of building a vertically integrated, India-led electric mobility and clean energy platform, sources added.

Typically, promoter share pledges act as a potential source of volatility and margin-related risk. The complete elimination of pledged shares removes a critical overhang and materially strengthens the company's risk profile.

The move was executed at the promoter level and does not involve Ola Electric as a company. It's unlikely to have any impact on the company's electric mobility business, day-to-day operations, management, governance framework, financial position or long-term strategic plans, the sources added.

With this, Ola Electric's founder joins a list of promoters, including those at Apollo Hospitals and Hindustan Zinc, who exercised limited stake monetisation to release share pledges during this financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

