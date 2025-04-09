Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dixon Technologies and the government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai

New HP EliteBook laptops for businesses

This manufacturing facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs

Shine Jacob
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soon, one of the largest laptop makers in the world, HP Inc, is set to manufacture laptops in Tamil Nadu through its partnership with leading contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies.
 
On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dixon Technologies and the government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, where they will be manufacturing laptops.
 
"We are building a $100 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem — and every factory we launch is a step closer to that dream. Welcome to Tamil Nadu, Dixon, HP and all the other brands whose devices will now be manufactured here in TN," said TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Tamil Nadu.
 
 
This facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs. "Dixon’s leadership acknowledged what we’ve always believed: Tamil Nadu’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and above all, ease of doing business at a fast pace make it the most attractive destination for manufacturing in India," he added.

More From This Section

PremiumTata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

JSW energy

JSW Neo Energy acquires 4.7 GW green energy platform from O2 Power

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Late entry into 5G services allowing cost efficiency: Vodafone Idea

PremiumRahul Bhatia, Sébastien Bazin

French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

Noise Master Buds

Audio giant Bose invests Rs 173 cr in India's wearables brand Noise

Topics : Laptops Tamil Nadu Dixon Dixon Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon