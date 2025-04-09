Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Audio giant Bose invests Rs 173 cr in India's wearables brand Noise

Audio giant Bose invests Rs 173 cr in India's wearables brand Noise

This funding follows Bose's initial investment in Noise's maiden funding in December 2023, wherein Noise reportedly raised USD 10 million at a valuation of USD 420 million from the American brand

Noise Master Buds

Noise's valuation post this round was not made clear. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global audio giant Bose Corporation has invested USD 20 million (about Rs 173 crore) in Noise, an Indian smart wearables brand.

This funding follows Bose's initial investment in Noise's maiden funding in December 2023, wherein Noise reportedly raised USD 10 million at a valuation of USD 420 million from the American brand.

Noise Co-Founder Amit Khatri took to LinkedIn to share the news in a post titled "A New Chapter Begins for Noise".

"Thrilled to share that Bose has reinvested USD 20 million in Noise. Last year, we welcomed Bose Corporation as a strategic investor -- and their belief in our vision helped us push the boundaries in wearables and audio innovation.

 

"This isn't just about funding -- it's about building value, scale, and experiences that truly resonate with the next generation of consumers. We're incredibly grateful for Bose's continued trust -- and even more excited about what we're building next," Khatri wrote.

Noise's valuation post this round was not made clear.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

