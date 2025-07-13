Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF achieved record sales collections in FY25; uptick in bookings: Chairman

DLF achieved record sales collections in FY25; uptick in bookings: Chairman

DLF Limited reported record sales collections in FY25 and noted a significant increase in new sales bookings. The company is focused on expanding its residential, commercial, and retail segments

The company’s rental business—encompassing offices, retail, and hospitality—continued to show steady growth

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Real estate major DLF Limited achieved record sales collections in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and also noted a significant uptick in new sales bookings, the company's Chairman Rajiv Singh wrote in the annual report.
 
“We continue to invest in capex for our new build-outs in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa,” Singh stated.
 
In addition to expanding its residential footprint, DLF is strengthening its position in the commercial and retail segments. “I am pleased to share that new buildings in Phase I of Downtown Gurugram and Chennai have been completed. Additionally, three retail properties will be opened to the public shortly,” Singh said.
 
 
"Our new residential projects, The Dahlias and Privana, received an enthusiastic response," the Chairman added.
 
DLF’s luxury residential project, The Dahlias in DLF 5, Gurugram, recorded new bookings worth ₹13,744 crore.

"We have a strong launch pipeline to meet the aspirational needs of the market; we remain on track to deliver on our outlined goals," Singh added.   
Riding the demand surge in luxury housing, DLF plans to launch residential projects worth over ₹17,000 crore in FY26. During FY25, the company launched 7.5 million sq ft of saleable area, carrying a revenue potential of ₹40,600 crore.
 
DLF Privana West in Sector 76/77, Gurugram, was fully sold out within days of launch, fetching a sales value of ₹5,600 crore.
 
The company has also lined up a development pipeline of approximately 2.60 million square metres (msm) in office and retail spaces for the medium term.
 
The company’s rental business—encompassing offices, retail, and hospitality—continued to show steady growth. The rental business operated at a robust occupancy level of 94 per cent in FY25. DLF expects its rental revenues to exceed ₹10,000 crore over this period.
 
Total new sales bookings for the year stood at ₹21,223 crore.
 
"As we pursue growth, we continue to remain guided by our core values of good corporate governance, transparency, compliance, safety, quality, and customer satisfaction," Singh assured the shareholders.

Financial and Operational Performance

DLF reported consolidated revenue of ₹8,996 crore in FY25, including other income, marking a 29 per cent year-on-year increase. Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 per cent year on year to ₹3,111 crore.
 
On the operational front, the company posted record-breaking pre-sales of ₹21,223 crore in FY25—a 44 per cent rise from ₹14,778 crore in FY24.

Topics : DLF Real Estate Realty

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

