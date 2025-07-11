Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bought for ₹52 Cr, Now worth over ₹125 Cr: Deepinder Goyal's Camellias deal

Bought for ₹52 Cr, Now worth over ₹125 Cr: Deepinder Goyal's Camellias deal

The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft super built-up area and includes five dedicated parking bays, signalling ultra-luxury positioning

deepinder goyal

This Gurugram unit is not Goyal's only high-value investment. In February 2024, he bought a land parcel in Mehrauli, Delhi, worth Rs 50 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has officially registered ownership of a sprawling luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram's DLF Phase-5 for Rs 52.3 crore, real estate analytics firm Zapkey has confirmed. Though acquired in August 2022, the conveyance deed was finalized on March 17, 2025, and the transaction attracted Rs 3.66 crore in stamp duty 
 
The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft super built-up area and includes five dedicated parking bays, signalling ultra-luxury positioning 
 
Why This Property Stands Out
DLF Camellias is one of India’s most prestigious residential developments, known for hotel-like amenities and ultra-high-end buyers. Market sources estimate that an asset of this size and location is likely valued between Rs 125–Rs 150 crore today — more than double the original purchase price.
 
 
Luxury Market Momentum in Gurugram

Goyal’s acquisition joins a string of notable transactions at Camellias:
 
Rishi Parti, CEO-founder of Info-X Software, purchased a penthouse for ₹190 crore in December 2024
 
Smiti Agarwal, wife of V Bazaar CMD Hemant Agarwal, bought a 10,000 sq ft unit for ₹95 crore earlier in 2024
 
In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft flat traded for approximately ₹114 crore 
 
Originally launched in 2014, Camellias apartments were priced at around ₹22,500 per sq ft. Today, resale prices for similar units routinely cross ₹100 crore.
 
This Gurugram unit is not Goyal's only high-value investment. In February 2024, he bought a land parcel in Mehrauli, Delhi, worth Rs 50 crore. Known for his growing personal luxury portfolio — which includes exotic cars — Goyal’s move signals continued confidence in upscale real estate by India’s tech leaders.
 
Investments like Goyal’s underscore a clear shift among entrepreneurs and executives buying branded, large-format residences over independent properties. DLF Camellias in Gurugram has emerged as a top destination, offering privacy, high-end finishes, and premium urban convenience.
 
The sale in DLF Camellias also points to the ongoing surge in the luxury real estate market in Delhi NCR. As per JLL, a real estate consultancy, Delhi NCR accounted for an impressive 64% share of luxury residential launches across India’s top seven cities in the first half of 2024. This surge is reflective of growing demand and a booming market for ultra-luxury homes in the region.
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

