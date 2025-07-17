Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DLF to invest Rs 900 cr in Mumbai housing proj, eyes Rs 2,300 cr revenue

DLF to invest Rs 900 cr in Mumbai housing proj, eyes Rs 2,300 cr revenue

DLF's MD Ashok Tyagi recently gave sales bookings guidance for the current fiscal at Rs 20,000-22,000 crore, almost in the same range as last financial year

real estate

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, reported a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest realty firm DLF Ltd has re-entered the Mumbai market and will invest around Rs 900 crore to develop a luxury housing project at Andheri (West), a senior company official said.

In July 2023, DLF had announced its re-entry in the Mumbai market with plans to develop a luxury housing project in Mumbai in partnership with NCR-based builder Trident group.

"We have launched a luxury housing project 'Westpark' in Mumbai comprising 416 apartments," DLF Home Developers Joint Managing Director Aakash Ohri told PTI.

He said the company has launched this 5.18-acre project in a price range of Rs 42,000 per sq ft to Rs 47,000 per sq ft. It is selling flats in a range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 7.5 crore.

 

Asked about the investment, Ohri said, "It will be around Rs 800-900 crore".

Also Read

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds

DLF achieved record sales collections in FY25; uptick in bookings: Chairman

DLF

DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rises 34% to ₹36.65 cr in FY25

deepinder goyal

Bought for ₹52 Cr, Now worth over ₹125 Cr: Deepinder Goyal's Camellias deal

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

The total sales realisation will be around Rs 2,300 crore, he added.

Ohri said the initial demand has been very encouraging from customers.

"We plan to sell around 200 units," he said, adding that the company might sell the entire 416 units in case of high demand.

In 2023, DLF had said that the company will hold a 51 per cent stake in the special purpose vehicle (SPV), which would develop this project. The remaining 49 per cent will be with Trident Group.

This is a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.

In 2012, DLF had sold 17-acre land parcel in Mumbai to Lodha Developers for Rs 2,700 crore.

It had also formed a joint venture with Akruti City to develop a few projects, but could not launch any projects.

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, reported a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, an increase of 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding financial year.

DLF's MD Ashok Tyagi recently gave sales bookings guidance for the current fiscal at Rs 20,000-22,000 crore, almost in the same range as last financial year.

Last month, the company launched and completely sold the 'DLF Privana North' housing project in Gurugram, comprising 1,164 units.

DLF will invest around Rs 5,500 crore to develop this 17.7-acre project, which has already been completely sold out for around Rs 11,000 crore.

With the successful launch of the Gurugram project, DLF has already achieved 50 per cent of its annual sales bookings target.

On financial performance, DLF's net profit increased to Rs 4,366.82 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airtel, Perplexity

Airtel, Perplexity AI team up to offer 1-yr free plan to 390 mn users

Wipro

Delhi HC raps Wipro for defamatory firing letter, awards ₹2 lakh in damages

Hindustan Motors

SC upholds West Bengal's resumption of Hindustan Motors' factory land

power, electricity

KPIL secures orders worth ₹2,293 crore; FY26 intake crosses ₹9,400 crore

(From lerft) Srini Pallia CEO, Wipro and Rishad Premji Executive Chairman, Wipro.

Uncertain macro situation stifling discretionary spending: Wipro chairman

Topics : DLF DLF Realty Real Estate Real estate developers Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon