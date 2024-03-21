Sensex (    %)
                             
DoT imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on Airtel for violation of verification norms

The department's Bihar circle has given a notice to the company, imposing a Rs 1.46 lakh fine for "alleged violation of subscriber verification norms", Bharti Airtel said in a separate filing

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

For Bihar circle, the notice has been issued "pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2024", the filing said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

The Department of Telecom has imposed a penalty of around Rs 4 lakh on Bharti Airtel for violation of subscriber verification norms in Delhi and Bihar circles.
According to a regulatory filing by Bharti Airtel, the Department of Telecommunications, Delhi circle, has issued a notice imposing a penalty of Rs 2.55 lakh for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
The Delhi circle has issued notice for "alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement, pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2023", the filing said.
The department's Bihar circle has given a notice to the company, imposing a Rs 1.46 lakh fine for "alleged violation of subscriber verification norms", Bharti Airtel said in a separate filing.
For Bihar circle, the notice has been issued "pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2024", the filing said.
The company has, however, contested the penalty levied by DoT in Bihar circle.
"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied. The company does not agree with the notice and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," it said on the notice issued by DoT Bihar circle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airtel telecom services Telecom

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

