Milky Mist Dairy Food to invest ₹1,130 crore in Maharashtra dairy unit

India’s leading value-added dairy firm Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a large-scale milk processing and dairy products manufacturing facility in the state.

What is the scale of Milky Mist’s Maharashtra investment?

The total project investment is estimated at Rs 1,130 crore and is expected to generate direct employment for about 800 people, providing a significant boost to local livelihoods and the regional dairy ecosystem.

Where was the MoU signed and who were present?

The MoU was signed at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The agreement was executed by K Rathnam, chief executive officer of Milky Mist, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion plans beyond southern India.

What will the new dairy facility include?

Under the MoU, Milky Mist will establish a 10 lakh litre per day (LLPD) milk processing plant, expandable up to 25 LLPD, with a diverse product portfolio including paneer, yoghurt, curd, mozzarella cheese, ice cream, butter and ghee. The project will be developed on a land parcel measuring 194,866 square metres (approximately 48.15 acres), with the land allotted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

How will the project be implemented and sourced?

The project will be implemented in a phased manner. Milk procurement for the facility will be sourced within the state.

What is Milky Mist’s background and growth trajectory?

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur T Sathish Kumar, Milky Mist has grown into one of India’s leading value-added dairy companies, known for its strong farmer linkages, technology-driven operations and premium dairy offerings across domestic and international markets.

What did the company say about the Maharashtra project?

Commenting on the agreement, K Rathnam said, “This MoU reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s dairy value chain while creating sustainable economic opportunities for farmers and communities. Maharashtra’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure and strong milk-producing regions make it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth.” The plant in Maharashtra will help the company expand its strong market presence in western India.