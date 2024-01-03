Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

DRL said that it has acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause

Dr Reddy's

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday that it has acquired the MenoLabs business, a leading women's health and dietary supplements branded portfolio, from US-based Amyris Inc as a part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy sales process. The deal size was not disclosed.

DRL said that it has acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Brands include MenoFit and MenoGlow probiotics, Happy Fiber and Well Rested dietary supplements, Athena’s Shield menopause support supplement, and Goodness Glow and Keep Glowing Gorgeous supplements for healthy aging support.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The deal also includes the MenoLife health tracker app which supports the product line and provides community, education, and information to consumers regarding menopause," the statement said. MenoLabs' portfolio of products is sold in the US, primarily through the brand’s own website and other e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart.

Commenting on this, Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer for Dr. Reddy’s in North America, stated, “The MenoLabs acquisition will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets. The acquisition complements Dr. Reddy’s US selfcare and wellness business portfolio of brands.”

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 PAT up 18% to Rs 1,402 cr on India, Russia biz

Divi's Laboratories Q2FY24 result: Net profit dips 29% to Rs 348 crore

A dose of concern for DRL: Sinks 5% on USFDA 'imminent' warning

Dr Reddy's Laboratories forays into new terrain to give 'top-5' aim a shot

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,480 crore

2024 to be 'good year' for smartphone industry: Xiaomi India President

CMS Info Systems reports 9.3% growth in retail consumption trends

IT major Tech Mahindra announces appointment of Richard Lobo as CHRO

FMCG cos to witness low topline growth in Q3, volume growth to remain soft

Majority bondholders have consented to restructuring: Vedanta Resources

Topics : Dr. Reddy's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Health sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon