IT major Tech Mahindra announces appointment of Richard Lobo as CHRO

Mumbai-headquartered IT major Tech Mahindra today announced the appointment of Richard Lobo as chief people officer, effective January 3, 2024.

Prior to joining Tech Mahindra, he was the executive vice president and HR head for Infosys. He has served as a director on the boards of Infosys Consulting and Infosys China. He started his career in 1996 with the Godrej group.

As a seasoned HR leader, Lobo specialises in strategically aligning talent within organisations to create a people advantage for businesses.

Lobo replaces Harshvardhan Soin, who takes over the role of president- Asia Pacific & Japan effective January 3.