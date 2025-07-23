Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aurum PropTech acquires home brokerage platform PropTiger for ₹86.45 cr

Aurum PropTech acquires home brokerage platform PropTiger for ₹86.45 cr

In a regulatory filing, Aurum PropTech informed that the Board has approved 'acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of PropTiger Marketing Services India Pvt Ltd, India'

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The board approved issuance of 42,42,537 equity shares (face value ₹5) of the company on a preferential basis to REA, as a consideration for acquisition of PropTiger.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurum PropTech Ltd on Wednesday announced acquisition of housing brokerage platform PropTiger from Australia's REA Group for ₹86.45 crore as part of its expansion plan.

The company will issue preferential shares to REA India as consideration for the acquisition of PropTiger.

In a regulatory filing, Aurum PropTech informed that the Board has approved "acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of PropTiger Marketing Services India Pvt Ltd, India."  The acquisition has been done from REA India Pte, Singapore, through an all-stock, strategic equity swap and execution of the Share Acquisition Agreement with REA and PropTiger.

The board approved issuance of 42,42,537 equity shares (face value ₹5) of the company on a preferential basis to REA, as a consideration for acquisition of PropTiger.

 

The cost of acquisition is ₹86.45 crore, it added.

Also Read

Titan

Will Titan's 67% acquisition of Damas boost profitability in GCC region?

Titan

Titan Company to acquire 67% stake in Dubai's Damas in all-cash deal

Chevron gets go ahead for USD 53B Hess deal

Chevron clears final hurdle to acquire Hess in $53 billion mega deal

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser sells homecare brands to Advent in $4.8 billion deal

handshake deal merger

Firstsource signs pact to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions

Post-issue of preferential shares, REA India will have 5,54 stake in Aurum PropTech Ltd.

Gurugram-based PropTiger, which is part of REA India that owns real estate classified platform Housing.com, had posted a turnover of ₹100.93 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

PropTiger was founded by Dhruv Agarwala in 2011. REA Group acquired a controlling interest in Housing.com as well as PropTiger in 2020.

In April this year, Agarwala resigned as the CEO of REA India.

REA India has appointed Praveen Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Recently, Aurum PropTech got markets regulator SEBI's approval to launch its Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT), as part of the company's plan to expand business.

The company will list the SM-REIT schemes on stock exchanges, providing opportunities to retail investors to have fractional ownership of rent-yielding premium office assets.

It has received a registration certificate from the SEBI to float SM-REIT under the name AMSA SM REIT Investment Trust (AMSA).

Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway Technologies, a rental marketplace; Aurum Analytica, which helps real estate developers in finding customers; and Sell.do, which is into sales automation and digital transformation for real estate.

The company's total income rose to ₹284.98 crore in 2024-25 from ₹233.07 crore in the preceding year.

Aurum PropTech is part of Aurum Ventures, which is into various businesses, including telecom, aviation, renewable energy, and real estate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pizza Hut

Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Loss of ₹1.73 cr, revenue climbs 8% to ₹776 cr

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL's oil procurement under scrutiny as EU warns refiners using Russia oil

Myntra

ED files Fema complaint against Myntra over ₹1,654 crore FDI violation

Myntra

ED files Fema case against Myntra over ₹1,654-crore FDI policy breach

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

Topics : Company News acquisition Real Estate Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon