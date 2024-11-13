Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Drug maker Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

Drug maker Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued eight observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based plant.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13, the Mumbai-based based drug maker said in a filing to BSE.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483, it added.

The company said it will work closely with the USFDA and remain committed to addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

share market

Here's why Cipla share price zoomed 10% on October 31; check details

Umang Vohra, Samina Hamied, Cipla

Cipla faces challenges of slow growth, drug launch; analysts slash target

PremiumCipla

Pharma major Cipla not in the pink of health; growth challenges galore

Cipla

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,303 crore, revenue up 5.6%

Cipla

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit up 17%, income from operations at Rs 7,051 cr

Topics : Cipla USFDA Drug makers in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon