EaseMyTrip announces 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, expects 10x growth in tourism

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Expecting 10x growth this year in Ayodhya's tourism, post the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, announced on Sunday a five-star luxury hotel project in Ayodhya, ideally situated less than one kilometre from Ram Mandir.
"Excited to announce that we've just initiated a transformative project by stepping into the hospitality industry with the launch of a 5-star luxury hotel project in Ayodhya, ideally situated less than one kilometre from the Ram Mandir. This venture represents a significant investment of up to Rs 100 crore through Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, leading this visionary project," he said.
The Indian online travel company's goal is to redefine the hospitality experience for pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya, a city rich in spiritual heritage. Positioned near the iconic Shree Ram Mandir, the forthcoming hotel is designed to meet the sophisticated expectations of visitors seeking both luxury and convenience.
"This project, a collaborative effort between EaseMyTrip's extensive know-how in travel and Jeewani Hospitality's hospitality excellence, aims to elevate the standard of luxury lodging in Ayodhya. It signifies EaseMyTrip's strategic expansion and its commitment to enhancing India's tourism sector," added Pitti.
The co-founder of EaseMyTrip further said that as the hospitality landscape evolves, EaseMyTrip is dedicated to delivering unparalleled travel experiences and improving India's tourism infrastructure.
"Our upcoming 5-star hotel in Ayodhya is a reflection of our commitment to offering a blend of opulence, comfort, and cultural engagement to those visiting this historical city," Rikant Pitti said.

LIC expects income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr in Q4, says chairman

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

