Eastman Auto & Power plans to achieve turnover of Rs 10,000 cr by FY26

Eastman Auto & Power plans to achieve turnover of Rs 10,000 cr by FY26

This goal shall be driven by strategic investments in new power electronics manufacturing plants for solar inverters, technology partnerships and participation in multiple advanced chemistries

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Solar rooftop | Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Solar rooftop solutions provider Eastman Auto & Power Ltd on Thursday said it plans to achieve a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by 2025-26 aided by capacity expansion on renewal energy side.
The company had posted a turnover of about Rs 3,600 crore in 2023-24, according to a statement.
Committed to sustainable and profitable growth, the company plans to achieve Rs 10,000 crore turnover by 2025-26 by investment in building the solar rooftop solutions business alongside mainstay Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions business, Eastman Auto & Power MD Shekhar Singal said in the statement.
 
This goal shall be driven by strategic investments in new power electronics manufacturing facilities for solar inverters (for grid-connected and off-grid solutions), technology partnerships and participation in multiple advanced chemistries for energy storage, he said.
To achieve this objective, the company has made some top level changes.
The company has appointed Ashok Jain as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Mantosh Kumar as vice president (finance), Ritesh Srivastava vice president (Supply Chain Management), Bhupinder Singh as VP (Exports) and Sudham Ravinutala as chief marketing officer.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

