NBCC, MTNL sign pact for Rs 1,600 cr worth housing-cum-commercial project

NBCC, MTNL sign pact for Rs 1,600 cr worth housing-cum-commercial project

In a statement NBCC said that it has signed an MoU with MTNL to collaborate and "develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road, New Delhi"

NBCC

The project will be executed in phases over a period of three years from the date of commencement of the project. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an initial pact to develop a Rs 1,600-crore worth housing-cum-commercial project on a 14-acre land parcel owned by MTNL on Pankha Road in the national capital.
In a statement on Thursday, NBCC said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) to collaborate and "develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road, New Delhi."

This project aims to transform the land into a state-of-the-art residential/ commercial space, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations.
"The project is valued at Rs 1600 crore approximately," NBCC said.
The MoU was signed in the presence of K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, A Robert J. Ravi, CMD, MTNL.
MTNL, a leading public sector telecommunications company and NBCC, a Navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, have committed to this development project.
"NBCC will act as the executing and implementing agency for the development of the land parcel. It will handle the master planning, architectural design, and detailed project reports, ensuring compliance with local town planning norms," the statement said.

The project will be executed in phases over a period of three years from the date of commencement of the project, with a focus on maximizing both residential/ commercial benefits.
"MTNL will provide the land, free from encumbrances and assist with necessary regulatory approvals. NBCC will be responsible for project management, including tendering, construction and post-construction activities," it added.
NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

