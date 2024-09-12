Amazon India creates over 100K seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

E-commerce firm Amazon India said that it has created more than 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, as it gears up to serve millions of customers across India during the upcoming festive season. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others. Notably, Amazon has hired thousands of women associates as well as close to 1,900 persons with disabilities (PWD) into its existing network. Amazon India has already onboarded a majority of these new hires.

“Amazon's commitment to create over 1 lakh seasonal employment opportunities across India is a commendable step towards bolstering the nation's workforce during the festive period,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of labour and employment and youth affairs and sports. “It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Abhinav Singh, vice-president - operations, Amazon India, said that the firm is committed to providing customers across every serviceable pin-code in India with fast and reliable deliveries this festive season.

“To meet this goal, we have hired over 1.1 lakh additional people to strengthen our fulfilment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly,” said Singh. “A number of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festive season, and many others return year after year to work with Amazon.”

Neha Devi, one of the associates who joined Amazon as part of this seasonal hiring, said the supportive work environment and the emphasis on health and safety make the company a great place to work.

Last year in October, Amazon India said it had created more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network for the Indian festive season.

As part of its commitment to support the well-being of associates, Amazon India has implemented a range of initiatives focused on associate well-being, including the recently launched Project Ashray, which offers dedicated resting points for delivery associates across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Amazon also has specific welfare programmes like Sushruta, which offers comprehensive healthcare support to truck drivers through early detection, diagnosis, and health camps across key regions, and the Pratidhi Scholarship, which provides scholarships to associates' children for quality education, among other such initiatives.

Amazon India has built a strong nationwide fulfilment and delivery network that is helping more than 1.4 million sellers serve customers across the country.

Ahead of the festival season this year, e-commerce, quick commerce, and third-party logistics players are ramping up their supply chain networks to meet the demand for quicker deliveries, Business Standard had reported earlier.

To facilitate faster deliveries, companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Flipkart are rapidly expanding their dark store footprints, and logistics firms like Delhivery, Shiprocket, and Ecom Express are beefing up their infrastructure.

Ahead of its upcoming flagship The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sales this year, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfilment centres (FCs) across nine cities to meet the anticipated high demand during the upcoming festival season.

The new centres would bring Flipkart’s total tally of FCs to 83 across the country. Moreover, the company said its supply chain expansion will create over 1 lakh job opportunities across India.

India’s e-commerce industry is planning to hire in big numbers this festival season to cater to an estimated 35 per cent surge in sales. It might onboard as many as 1 million gig workers and 250,000 contractual workers, suggests a report by TeamLease Services.