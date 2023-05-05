close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Siddhi Nayak

Reuters NEW DELHI
Go First

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Siddhi Nayak

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian airline Go First's effort to start insolvency proceedings has become ensnared in a tussle with aircraft lessors after they asked the aviation regulator to deregister some of its planes as a step towards taking them back.

India's first major airline collapse since 2019 underlines the fierce competition in a sector dominated by IndiGo and the recent merger of Air India and Vistara under the Tata conglomerate.

Some lessors opposed Go Airlines (India) Ltd's plea at the first hearing of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday, after the airline had blamed "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines this week for the grounding of about half of its fleet.

The cash-strapped airline wants the tribunal to accept its plea and is seeking an interim moratorium to save its assets, a move the lessors oppose.

GY Aviation Lease, SMBC Aviation Capital, Pembroke Aircraft Leasing and some others have submitted requests to take back at least 20 planes on Thursday, the regulator's website shows.

Also Read

IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Larsen & Toubro closes $107 million sustainability-linked loan with SMBC

Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights

How secret talks in London led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Manappuram Finance says enforcement action against promoter, not company

80% firms worldwide face shortage of workforce with apt tech skills: Study

ICRA downgrades ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji to BBB+, places it on watch

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

Go First did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lessors' bid to deregister the planes.

Go First had to ground more than half its 54 Airbus 320 neos fitted with Raytheon owned P&W engines by April, according to a filing seen by Reuters.

Engine failures have cost the airline 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in lost revenue and expenses, it said.

Amid the dispute between the lessors and the troubled airline, banks with exposure to it are awaiting the tribunal's decision to decide their next course of action, two people involved in the talks told Reuters.

"Since individual bank exposures are not high and some portion of it is guaranteed by the government, banks are preferring to wait it out till the NCLT order is out," said one of the bankers.

The bankers sought anonymity as the talks were private.

Central Bank of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank Ltd and Deutsche Bank are among Go First's financial creditors, a court filing shows.

Although the government has not yet nudged the involved banks to take any specific action, one of the sources said the banks were open to the idea of restructuring.

Central Bank of India has said its exposure to the airline, at 0.91% of its total advances, was 13.05 billion rupees by the end of March, with an additional 6.82 billion sanctioned under a government-backed emergency credit guarantee scheme.

The company owes financial creditors 65.21 billion rupees ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed, and had not defaulted on any of those dues by the end of April.

($1=81.6900 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai, Arpan Chaturvedi and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airline industry Bankruptcy

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manappuram Finance says enforcement action against promoter, not company

Manappuram Finance
1 min read

80% firms worldwide face shortage of workforce with apt tech skills: Study

tech
3 min read

ICRA downgrades ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji to BBB+, places it on watch

Shapoorji Pallonji
3 min read

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

Profit
2 min read

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

green hydrogen
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon