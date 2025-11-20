Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Luma AI secures $900 mn to accelerate multimodal AGI frontier push

Luma AI secures $900 mn to accelerate multimodal AGI frontier push

This Series C is a milestone in the company's mission to build multimodal general intelligence: AI that can generate, understand and operate in the physical world

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Luma AI, the artificial intelligence company building multimodal AGI, said it has raised $900 million in Series C funding, led by Humain, a PIF company delivering global full-stack AI solutions, with significant participation from AMD Ventures and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Amplify Partners and Matrix Partners.
 
This Series C is a milestone in the company’s mission to build multimodal general intelligence: AI that can generate, understand and operate in the physical world. To train and deploy these next-generation AI systems, Luma AI will become a customer of Humain as Humain builds Project Halo, a 2-gigawatt AI supercluster in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the world’s largest compute infrastructure buildouts.
 
 
“Humain is the perfect partner for this next stage in Luma AI’s explosive trajectory,” said Amit Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder of Luma AI. “To create AI that can help humanity in the physical world and expand our understanding of the universe, we need to build systems that can learn from a quadrillion tokens of information — roughly the collective digital memory of humanity — contained in video, image, audio and language. HUMAIN is deploying frontier compute infrastructure at impressive speed, and this is critical to achieving Luma AI’s mission. We are also partnering deeply across customised models, go-to-market, and deployment of frontier capabilities to build a full end-to-end value chain for multimodal AI.”
 
Announced in Washington, D.C., at the US–Saudi Investment Forum on the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, the companies unveiled a joint roadmap to advance the frontier of multimodal intelligence. This new funding and infrastructure will accelerate Luma AI’s efforts to train large-scale World Models, foundational AI that goes beyond LLMs and learns from humanity’s digital footprint in video, audio and language. The aim is to build products in Humain Create that understand and simulate reality for robotics, entertainment, advertising, gaming and personalised education at a global scale.
 
“This investment underscores an important point in Humain’s philosophy: we are not only funding the next wave of AI, we’re building the full value chain that makes it possible,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. “Luma AI’s technical ambition, research velocity and proven ability to turn foundational breakthroughs into real products make them uniquely aligned with Humain’s vision. Our investment in Luma AI, combined with Humain’s 2GW supercluster, positions us to train, deploy and scale multimodal intelligence at a frontier level. This partnership sets a new benchmark for how capital, compute and capability come together.”

The new 2-gigawatt supercluster represents a giant leap for multimodal AI infrastructure. Luma is developing technology capable of efficiently training on peta-scale multimodal data — 1,000–10,000 times more information than the current frontier Large Language Models (LLMs) — to make AI useful for real-world tasks. This cluster will also feature next-generation inference systems engineered to serve these models globally in real time. “It is only through this level of systems and algorithmic integration that it is possible to build models that can understand and simulate the universe,” added Jain.
 
Ray3, Luma AI’s flagship model, has already demonstrated Luma AI’s ability to transform foundational research into scalable commercial products. These are deployed widely in studios, ad agencies and brands, including being embedded within Adobe’s global products and solutions. With this new round of funding, Luma AI also plans to extend its leadership in entertainment and advertising into simulation, design and robotics.
 
As previously reported, Luma AI was the first set of models to be launched within Humain Create, a regional initiative focused on building sovereign AI models and end-to-end products designed for the Arabic world. These models will understand cultural context, visual nuance and linguistic diversity, empowering creators, enterprises and governments to adopt AI that reflects their identity, values and sovereignty.
   

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

