Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

In October, the company had bought a 26-acre land parcel at Sarjapur, Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,100 crore

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired a 30-acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around ₹3,500 crore.

In October, the company had bought a 26-acre land parcel at Sarjapur, Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,100 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has acquired an additional 3.8-acre land parcel, thereby unlocking ₹2,400 crore of additional revenue and 2 million sq ft of additional development potential.

With this acquisition, Godrej Properties Ltd plans a large-scale, premium residential community.

The overall gross development value of this 30-acre township will be ₹3,500 crore. The total development potential is 3 million sq ft area.

 

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to launch properties worth ₹22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties may cross ₹32.5k cr sales target for FY26 on high demand

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties' Q2 profit grows 21% on strong bookings, sales momentum

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

"The enhanced potential is largely due to higher FSI permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined 30 acres holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township," Godrej Properties said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, this expansion gives the company the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects its vision for sustainable, integrated living.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

arrest

Provogue India defrauded of ₹90 cr, former director among 4 booked

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance turns India's gold obsession into soaring family fortune

Luma AI, Amit Jain, Luma AI CEO

Luma AI secures $900 mn to accelerate multimodal AGI frontier push

ICICI Bank

Private lender ICICI Bank raises senior citizen deposit rates to 7.2%

JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Windsor EV crosses 50,000 sales in under 400 days of launch

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Real Estate Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon