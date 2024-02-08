Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Elections, infrastructure push to boost consumption: Nestle India CMD

Narayan said consumer market sees polarities of booming premiumisation and tepid demand for mainstream products

Nestle

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestlé India on Thursday said it expects an uptick in consumption on the back of government's infrastructure spending, moderating inflation and the upcoming elections.

However, the FMCG sector is witnessing some “stress points”, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said, adding that the festival season was not as buoyant as expected with luxury trumping common, everyday products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“While overall headline inflation has gone down in 2023 as compared to 2022, food inflation continues to be choppy. A lot is hoped for the economic activity around elections. Hopefully that will give a little bit of a fillip to companies,” he said during a media roundtable.

Narayanan hoped that the government’s Rs 11 trillion infrastructure spending announced in the Interim Budget 2024 and stability in commodity prices will also provide an impetus to consumption of essentials.

“Milk is fairly stable now, and wheat too, hopefully, will also be stable. However, coffee prices are becoming a little illogical. This year looks more benign as far as food inflation is concerned. And therefore, we expect that with an infusion of investment and incomes into the economy, there will be signs of an uptick,” he said.

Narayanan also said the consumer market is witnessing a phenomenon of polarities of booming premiumisation and tepid demand for mainstream products.

“The uptick in consumption of premium products continues. Going forward, our offerings will be a mix of both mass market and premium. We see an opportunity in the premium category,” he said.

About rural growth, he said: “I would not say that rural is extremely muted, because rural, for us at least, is holding up.”

While rural consumption contributes to 20 per cent of the FMCG major’s business, Narayanan said, he expects this to go up to 25 per cent in the coming four to five years.

The maker of Maggi noodles and Kitkat chocolates announced its December quarter results on Wednesday. It reported a 4.4 per cent year-on-year surge in net profits to Rs 656 crore while its net sales rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 4,584 crore from Rs 4,233 crore in the year ago period.

Also Read

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Nestle India Q3CY23 result: Profit up 37%; firm announces 1:10 stock split

FMCG major Nestle India on track to launch plant-based protein products

Nestle India turnover crosses Rs 5,000 crore in a quarter in a first

Expect volume improvement for our India business from July: Unilever

Regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank, not app, clarifies RBI

Nestle investing Rs 6,000-6,500 cr to expand manufacturing in India: CMD

OVL in talks with Venezuela to lift more crude to liquidate stuck dividends

TCS to enhance Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace


Narayanan told reporters that the company’s volume growth during the year 2023 came in at 4-5 per cent, contributing to the total sales growth of 13.3 per cent in the year.

Responding to a question on joining the government-backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he said the company is in “fairly advanced level talks” with the platform.
Topics : Nestle India FMCG sector Infrastructure sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon