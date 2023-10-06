close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Essar Oil UK selects Mitsubishi as technology licensor for carbon capture

Essar had announced the proposed construction of the EET Industrial Carbon Capture plant at the Stanlow Refinery in November 2022

Essar Oil UK, owned by Shashi and Ravi Ruia, said it was in talks with the British government on deferring VAT payments.

Essar Oil UK

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Essar Oil UK Limited (EOUK) on Friday said it has selected Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd as technology provider for the development of the required basic engineering design package for its new EET Industrial Carbon Capture facility based at Stanlow, UK.
This is a leading use of carbon capture technology, associated with a fluid catalytic cracker within refineries globally.
"Following a detailed due diligence process, technology provider MHI has been selected for the carbon dioxide capture process section of the plant. Once captured, the carbon dioxide will be permanently sequestered into depleted gas fields under the sea in Liverpool Bay, as part of the HyNet cluster in the North West of England," the company said in a statement.
Essar had announced the proposed construction of the EET Industrial Carbon Capture plant at the Stanlow Refinery in November 2022.
Participating in the Cluster Sequencing Track One Expansion process, the company plans for the facility to be operational in 2028, eliminating an estimated 860,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year - the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road, or more than 40 per cent of all emissions in Stanlow.
The plant is a key part of Essar's overall decarbonisation strategy, and central to its aim to meet its objective of becoming the UK's first low carbon refinery.

Also Read

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Big money rushes into carbon capture and storage. Can it deliver this time?

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

DoT disposes VIL objections over license fee demand of Rs 3,273 crore

FMCG consumption showing improvement, gradually recovering: Dabur India

Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024

Energy exchange IEX to acquire 10% stake in Enviro Enablers India

Truecaller acquires TrustCheckr service to expand enterprise services

The company is investing USD 1.2 billion over the next five years to lower emissions through decarbonising its production processes.
"Essar will achieve its decarbonisation targets through a combination of incremental transformational projects, including energy efficiency and EET Industrial Carbon Capture and, as a result of the significant investments it is making into hydrogen and biofuels, via Essar Energy Transition (EET).
"Ultimately, the company expects to achieve a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2040," it said.
The selection of MHI follows the completion of the pre-FEED phase for EET Industrial Carbon Capture which was delivered by Kent plc earlier this year. Currently being tendered, the FEED phase of the project will begin in Q4 2023.
Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of Essar Oil UK, said: "With the selection of this key technology partner, we are ready to move into the next phase of EET Industrial Carbon Capture.
"This large-scale facility is an essential element of our overall ambition to become the UK's first low carbon refinery, essentially future proofing this key industrial site, protecting jobs and ensuring we continue to play our vital role in the regional and national economy."

MHI has the technology, expertise and proven experience to deliver a decarbonisation project, he said.
Kenji Terasawa, CEO and Head of Engineering Solutions at MHI, said: "Essar has huge ambitions to lead the overall decarbonisation of the North West. EET Industrial Carbon Capture at Stanlow is a significant project which will not only bring considerable benefits to the refinery, but will also make a material contribution to the UK's overall net zero ambitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Essar Oil Essar Oil UK Mitsubishi Technology Carbon emissions

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon