EV cell maker Log9 flags production hit on delayed visas to Chinese experts

Log9 Materials, India's first lithium-ion battery manufacturer, warned production at its facility in Bengaluru could take a hit from the late arrival of Chinese experts as the New Delhi government delayed the approval of visa applications.

"If the Chinese engineers don't arrive on time, then our cell line production will get impacted," Log9's co-founder and director, Pankaj Sharma, told Reuters. "We don't know by how much, but it can practically destabilise the production."

Log9 depends on engineers from China to set up imported machinery and upgrade existing ones at its facility. A delay of about four months in the issue of visas would hamper the speed at which its factory reaches peak production levels, Sharma said.

Earlier this month, an Indian government official said some manufacturers who rely on Chinese expertise have sought faster approval for visa applications of their vendors from China.

The comments come as India tries to position itself as a major manufacturing hub for companies diversifying away from China, which is grappling with slowing economic growth.

Log9's Bengaluru factory, its only manufacturing unit currently, has an annual installed capacity of 250 MWh of battery production.

Also Read Log9 commissions country's first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line Battery startup Log9 Materials signs MoU with EV maker Quantum Energy Battery maker IBC mulling ₹8,000 cr investment in Karnataka, details here RecycleKaro to invest Rs 100 crore to set up Nickel plant in Maharashtra Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry Go First extends flight cancellation till August 31 from August 27 Japan's Mercari opens centre of excellence in Bengaluru, its first in India Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet RIL AGM 2023 LIVE: RIL invested $150 bn in 10 yrs in India, says Ambani Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting

Its batteries power the electric fleet of logistics giants Maersk and Blue Dart Express, and electric vehicle makers such as Quantum Energy and Hala Mobility amid a push from the Indian government for cleaner technologies.

Log9 has sold over 1,000 battery units so far in 2023 after clocking sales of 4,000 units last year, according to Sharma, who declined to disclose the production figures.

Log9, which counts Amara Raja Batteries and Malaysia's Petronas as its backers, raised $40 million in January at a valuation of about $210 million. The company will begin the next funding round by the end of this year or early next year, Sharma said.