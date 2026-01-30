EV maker Ola Electric to cut about 5% of workforce in restructuring

Ola Electric Ltd said roughly 5 per cent of its employees will be affected as part of a broader restructuring designed to streamline operations and boost service efficiency.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler maker is pursuing a turnaround strategy focused on enhancing service delivery and increasing automation across its front-end operations. The firm has about 3,500 employees, and around 175 staff members across various departments are expected to be impacted.

Ola Electric said it continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80 per cent of service requests nationwide.

“The company is doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations. As part of this ongoing structural transformation, approximately 5 per cent of the workforce will be impacted,” the company said in a statement.

The move comes as Ola Electric’s share of India’s electric two-wheeler market slid to around 6 per cent in January from about 26 per cent a year earlier, according to reports citing Vahan data, amid rising customer complaints over service and vehicle quality. The company sold 6,747 vehicles during the month.

The past year has also seen several senior-level departures, including that of chief financial officer Harish Abichandani, who was succeeded by Deepak Rastogi, as well as the exits of chief marketing officer Anshul Khandelwal and chief technology officer Suvonil Chatterjee.

The company’s shares have remained under pressure since it cut its FY26 consolidated revenue forecast to ₹3,000–3,200 crore from ₹4,200–4,700 crore, citing weak volumes. Ola Electric reported a 43 per cent year-on-year drop in operating revenue to ₹690 crore in the second quarter of FY26, while losses narrowed to ₹418 crore from ₹495 crore a year earlier.