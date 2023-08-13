Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Expect sales to bounce back to normal levels in Q2: Elgi Equipments

Manufacturers of air compressors Elgi Equipments Ltd expects the sales during the second quarter of the current financial year, to bounce back to normal levels, the company said on Sunday

GDP Growth

GDP Growth

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manufacturers of air compressors Elgi Equipments Ltd expects the sales during the second quarter of the current financial year, to bounce back to normal levels, the company said on Sunday.
The Tamil Nadu-based company declared its financial results for the April-June 2023 quarter with its profit after tax growing by 24.2 per cent, to Rs 60.5 crore, from Rs 48.7 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The consolidated sales during the quarter under review rose to Rs 724 crore, from Rs 694 crore registered in the same period of last year.
In a statement, the company said compressor business in the domestic market met the targeted numbers.
However, sales realisation was affected in the United States market due to temporary disruption caused by the ongoing ERP implementation.
The business performance in the Middle East and Africa, Australia and South-East Asian countries were 'satisfactory', the company said.

Also Read

ELGI Sauer Compressors sets new manufacturing unit to produce compressors

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

LG starts manufacturing dual inverter air conditioner compressors in India

Adani Group firm says reasons for Deloitte resignation not convincing

Not so keen on any other new acquisitions: Tata Steel CEO Narendran

Ad revenue income sharing by X liable to GST, if exceeds threshold: Experts

Arunachal transfers 11 Gw stalled hydropower projects to Central PSUs

Rural growth outpaces urban demand, trend to continue 6 months: Pidilite MD

On the outlook for the July-September 2023 quarter, the company said, "sales is expected to bounce back to normal levels".
The ERP (Enterprise, Resource Planning) implementation in the United States has stabilised and expects to return to normal levels during the second quarter, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elgi Equipments

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon