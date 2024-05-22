Expecting double-digit sales growth on strong demand: Mercedes-Benz India

The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25 per of Mercedes-Benz sales in India, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said. Photo: Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz India is eyeing double-digit sales growth this fiscal as demand remains strong, especially for high-end models, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

The company, which on Wednesday introduced luxury models -- Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 on Wednesday, had sold 18,123 units last fiscal.

It was a growth of 10 per cent over 16,497 units sold in 2022-23.

"We expect double-digit sales growth this fiscal as well. The demand for the company's top-end vehicles (TEV) remains robust," Mercedes-Benz India VP (Sales & Marketing) Lance Bennett told PTI.

He said the company is focused on strengthening the TEV segment, which accounted for 1 out of 4 Mercedes cars sold in India during the first quarter of 2024.

The new Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is priced at Rs 3.35 crore while the AMG S 63 E Performance is priced at Rs 3.3 crore.



The exclusive 'Edition 1' starts at Rs 3.8 crore (All prices ex-showroom).

The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25 per of Mercedes-Benz sales in India, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.

The customer preference for such vehicles reiterates the growing popularity for exclusive top-end luxury vehicles, such as the GLS, Maybach, and AMG range, he added.

"The TEV segment represents our key focus area, and with these exclusive models, we are now offering our discerning Indian customers two highly desirable vehicles from our global portfolio," Iyer said.

In January-March this year, Mercedes-Benz India sold 5,412 units, an increase of 15 per cent over 4,697 units in the first quarter of last year.