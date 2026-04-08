Future Consumer reports ₹615 crore default on loans, interest payments

Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of ₹615.67 crore in interest and principal repayments on loans from banks, financial institutions, and unlisted debt securities, as of March-end 2026.

FCL, the FMCG arm of the debt-ridden Future Group, had defaulted on the payment of ₹325.26 crore loans and revolving facilities, like cash credit from banks and financial institutions, as of March 31, 2026. This includes both bank repayment and interest default, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The firm has an outstanding total default of ₹290.41 crore, over loans from unlisted debt securities -- NCDs and NCRPs, for the same period.

This includes a principal outstanding of ₹158.82 crore and accrued interest of ₹131.59 crore.

FCL said the "company is planning/working for asset monetisation and debt reduction over the period in this year".

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.

It was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a ₹24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.