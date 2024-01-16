Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Federal Bank Q3 profit rises 25% to Rs 1,007 cr, NPAs down to 0.64%

Federal Bank on Tuesday posted 25% increase in profit at Rs 1,007 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank on Tuesday posted 25 per cent increase in profit at Rs 1,007 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 804 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income increased to Rs 6,593 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,967 crore in the same period last year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The private sector bank earned an interest income of Rs 5,730 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 4,433 crore in the same period a year ago.
Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 2.29 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 2.43 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.64 per cent from 0.73 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

Up to 10% cashback, unlimited lounge access: HSBC credit cards get facelift

Bank of Maharashtra's profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,036 cr, NPAs down to 0.22%

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

Republic Day offer: Jio offers partner coupons, special benefits, and more

Helmet makers demand cut in GST as 2W accidents claim goodslives in India

Redesigned Apple watches not subject to import ban, says US customs

Topics : Federal Bank Banking Industry Non performing assets Canara Bank private sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon