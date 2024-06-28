Business Standard
Fidelity Investments sells HCL Technologies shares for Rs 1,788 crore

As per the data available with the NSE, Fidelity Investment sold a total of 12,414,228 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in HCL Technologies

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Fidelity Investments on Friday sold shares of HCL Technologies for Rs 1,788 crore through open market transactions.
US-based Fidelity Investments, through its eight affiliates, sold shares of IT firm HCL Technologies through separate block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
As per the data available with the NSE, Fidelity Investment sold a total of 12,414,228 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in HCL Technologies.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,440.50, taking the deal size to Rs 1,788.27 crore.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI MF, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Copthall Mauritius Investment, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, and Goldman Sachs were among the buyers of HCL Technologies' shares.
On Friday, shares of HCL Technologies rose 0.42 per cent to settle at Rs 1,461 per piece on the NSE.
In a separate transaction on the NSE, Haridas Thakarshi Kanani, one of the promoters of Neogen Chemicals, pared a 5.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 241 crore.
According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Kanani offloaded 1,495,000 shares, amounting to a 5.6 per cent stake in Neogen Chemicals.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,611.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 240.86 crore.
After the share sale, the combined shareholding of the promoter and promoter group entities has declined to 51.23 per cent from 56.89 per cent.
India Acorn ICAV and Custody Bank of Japan Ltd RE RB Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund picked up 10.21 lakh shares of Neogen Chemicals.
Other buyers of Neogen Chemicals could not be ascertained.
The scrip of Neogen Chemicals plunged 4.76 per cent to end at Rs 1,592.85 per piece on the NSE.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

