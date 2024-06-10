Business Standard
HCL Technologies launches Enterprise AI Foundry to speed up GenAI-led biz

An HCL Tech release said that the integrated suite of assets combines data engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with cognitive infrastructure to accelerate Generative AI-led transformation

HCL Tech

HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry is tuned for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday announced the launch of Enterprise AI Foundry and said it will simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys across business value chains.
An HCLTech release said that the integrated suite of assets combines data engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with cognitive infrastructure to accelerate Generative AI (GenAI)-led transformation across business value chains.
"HCLTech announced the launch of HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry to simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys," the release said.
HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry is tuned for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and designed to scale for on-premises infrastructure.
"It removes the complexity of industrial-scale AI foundation models, data silos and overload of tools and frameworks, empowering IT leaders to establish seamless integration across IT and data assets," the release further said.
It effectively enables business leaders to focus on real-world outcomes and helps development teams build next-gen AI-powered applications with ease.
Following the launch of HCLTech AI Force, Enterprise AI Foundry aims to accelerate AI-led business process transformation and strategies.
"HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry will simplify the foundational AI infrastructure, enable integrating enterprise data with AI, streamline the creation of AI-powered applications and ensure trust, safety and reliability, fostering confident adoption," Srini Kompella, Senior Vice President, Data and AI, HCLTech said.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

