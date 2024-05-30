HCLTech integrates its GenAI platform AI Force with Google Gemini

Information Technology (IT) giant HCLTech announced the integration of its Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) platform AI Force with Google’s AI model Gemini.

“Enterprises often struggle to scale GenAI opportunities beyond the proof-of-concept stage without incurring high costs. HCLTech AI Force enables faster time-to-market and higher efficiencies in the product engineering life cycle,” said Vijay Guntur, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems, HCLTech.

HCLTech industry solutions powered by Gemini models include intelligent asset tracking, improving material movement within plants for manufacturing, and a core production lifecycle management (PLM) solution.

“Our AI-driven approach to software engineering, support, and maintenance provides an efficient and effective alternative for modernising engineering processes using GenAI,” Guntur added.

Additional industry solutions for mobile providers target augmented network automation (ANA) and net-zero intelligence operations (NIO) to drive down energy consumption, said the company.

“Bringing Gemini models to HCLTech AI Force will help enable businesses choosing GenAI to start smart and finish faster. AI Force is accelerating the availability of our catalogue of Gemini-enhanced industry solutions,” said Siki Giunta, executive vice president, CloudSMART and Google Cloud Ecosystem, HCLTech.





Last month, the company had expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to enable 25,000 engineers on Google Gemini.

“By enabling engineers on Google Cloud’s latest GenAI technology, the company aims to better support clients at different stages of their AI projects, including the development of new use cases and capabilities for HCLTech platforms and product offerings,” it had said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the IT giant also partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to 'accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation.'

As a part of the partnership, the companies said that they will work together to implement AWS GenAI (generative AI) services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries.