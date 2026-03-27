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Fino PB withdraws resolution seeking approval for CEO Gupta's reappointment

The bank said Rishi Gupta's candidature remains unaffected, but the proposal will be reconsidered after regulatory review, including reassessment of his "fit and proper" status

Fino Payments Bank

The bank said votes already cast on the reappointment resolution would be treated as null and void. (Image: Company website)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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Fino Payments Bank has withdrawn a proposal seeking shareholder approval for the reappointment of its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Rishi Gupta, citing the need to follow due process and uphold corporate governance standards.
 
“The candidature of Mr Rishi Gupta for his reappointment as MD & CEO of the bank remains unaffected and is in no manner withdrawn, abandoned or prejudiced by this action,” the bank said in an exchange filing.
 
It added that the proposal would be reconsidered at an appropriate time, subject to regulatory requirements, including a reassessment of Gupta’s “fit and proper” status by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) and the board, as well as a final view from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
 
Gupta was granted bail on Thursday, nearly a month after his arrest. As per the court order, he is required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.
 
The court has also directed him to deposit his passport, seek prior permission before travelling abroad, and appear before authorities on the first and third Monday of every month until further orders.

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The development follows recent events involving Gupta, including his arrest in connection with alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion linked to programme managers in the real money gaming (RMG) ecosystem, the dismissal of his writ petition by the Telangana High Court, and his subsequent bail by a special court in Hyderabad.
 
The proposal, part of an ongoing postal ballot issued on February 26, had sought shareholder approval for Gupta’s reappointment for a three-year term from May 2, 2026, to May 1, 2029.
 
The ballot included two resolutions — payment of remuneration to Gupta for FY25 and his reappointment as MD & CEO. Following the withdrawal of the second resolution, only the remuneration proposal will now be put to vote.
 
The bank said votes already cast on the reappointment resolution would be treated as null and void.
 
Fino Payments Bank clarified that the investigation relates to certain programme managers associated with multiple banks and does not concern its own GST compliance. It added that it would continue to cooperate with authorities.
 
“The bank reiterates its commitment to strong governance practices, regulatory adherence and transparency. The bank’s operations remain stable and uninterrupted, and it shall continue to serve its customers and stakeholders in the normal course of business,” it said.
 

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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