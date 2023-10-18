close
Sensex (-0.65%)
65994.63 -433.46
Nifty (-0.53%)
19705.70 -105.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6045.35 + 8.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.80%)
40408.15 -325.20
Nifty Bank (-1.02%)
43957.30 -452.20
Heatmap

Finolex case: SC issues notices to NCLAT judicial member, technical member

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took strong exception to the passing of a judgement by the NCLAT bench

Finolex

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal judicial member Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava, asking them why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for defying apex court orders in Finolex Cables disputes matter.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took strong exception to the passing of a judgement by the NCLAT bench.
The top court set aside the NCLAT bench's October 13 judgement relating to the annual general meeting (AGM) of Finolex Cables without going into its merit.
The bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the case would be heard by NCLAT chief Justice Ashok Bhushan.
"NCLAT has got down to a rot now. This case is an illustration of that rot.We are prima facie of the view that the members of the NCLAT have failed to disclose correct facts.
"We are of the view that it is necessary to pass orders to ensure that the dignity of this court is restored. Parties cannot be allowed by recourse to devious means to obviate this court's orders," the bench said.
The order is related to the annual general meeting (AGM) of Finolex Cables and Prakash Chhabria and Deepak Chhabria's legal tussle over the management control of the company.
It is rare for the Supreme Court to issue contempt notices against NCLAT members.
The Supreme Court on Friday last had directed the NCLAT chairperson to conduct an enquiry and submit a report by Monday over an allegation that one of its benches proceeded and delivered an order without following the top court's directions.
A three-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud had on that day directed the NCLAT to proceed to its judgment and declare the results of the meeting only after getting the scrutiniser's report.
The Supreme Court order was uploaded at 1.55 pm and the counsel also informed the development to the NCLAT bench, which was scheduled to deliver the judgment at 2 pm.

Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Rakesh Gupta, supporter of Scindia, quits BJP to re-join Congress

Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava becomes NGT chairperson

Dalmia Polypro to raise $30 mn from US' DFC to build facility in Maha

Glenmark Pharma launches triple-combination drug for Type 2 Diabetes

Sony-Zee merger may be finalised by November despite appeals from banks

Official action indicated for Biocon arm's unit in Malaysia after FDA probe

Adidas lifts revenue guidance, forecasts smaller 2023 operating loss

However, a two-member bench of the NCLAT comprising Justice Kumar, Member Judicial, and Srivastava, Member Technical, went ahead and pronounced the order, while the scrutiniser's report was uploaded at 2:40 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finolex Cables Finolex Industries NCLAT NCLT cases Supreme Court

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon